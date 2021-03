HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- Multiple fire crews responded to a working garage fire at 103 Hilton Drive in Horseheads at around 8 o’clock this morning.

The homeowner was the only person inside said the fire chief on-site. Luckily, he made it out of the home safely.

Crews have put out the blaze and are working to figure out what caused the fire. Investigations are still underway, but the fire chief said from looking at the home, it may be a complete loss.