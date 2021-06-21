Gas prices continue to rise in NYS

Gas price is seen at a Mobil gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. The rising cost of gasoline is being felt across the U.S., as the national average price has gone up from $2 per gallon last year to $3 per gallon as of June 9, according to data from the American Automobile Association. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — While the national average for gasoline is down, the state’s average continues to rise, according to AAA.

New York State’s average is $3.13, up two cents from last week. Meanwhile, the state, which sits at $3.07, is down one cent compared to last week.

One year ago both the state and the nation’s average was nearly a dollar less – sitting at $2.23 and $2.13 respectively.

Here is a roundup of gas prices in New York and Northern Pennsylvania:

Batavia – $3.08 (no change since last Monday)

Binghamton – $3.09 ( up three cents since last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.07 (up three cents since last Monday)

Elmira – $3.08 (up three cents since last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.11 (up six cents since last Monday)

Rochester – $3.10 (up three cents since last Monday)

Rome – $3.20 (up three cents since last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.12 (up six cents since last Monday)

Watertown – $3.17 (up two cents since last Monday)

Last week in Pennsylvania the price maintained at $3.17 from last week. One year ago it was $2.53.

Gas in Williamsport actually went down by one cent since last week, to a new average of $3.15.