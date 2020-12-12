“Go Zone” protest in Hanover Square with Senator Tom O’Mara speaking out

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County community members came together again for the “Go Zone” protest from 11 .m. to 1 p.m.

Locals gathered to peacefully protest the orange zone covid restrictions in our area. Restaurant owners in the area also protested like the Owner of Beefeater’s Tavern, Stacey White.

“We barely paying our bills. We’re not really getting any revenue and the revenue we are getting in is shuffled around, to, what bill to pay for the lights to stay on,” said White.

Senator Tom O’Mara and a representative from representative Tom Reed’s office also spoke during the event.

“This is still America. And we still have freedoms to choose what we want to do,” said O’Mara

Dozens of people came out to show their support for local businesses. The next “Go Zone” protest will be at turtle leaf cafe on the 19th from 11 to 1 p.m.

