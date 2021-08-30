Golden Age Cheese starts subscription package for flood recovery

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – One local cheese company in Woodhull is working to rebuild itself and its neighbors in the wake of recent flooding.

Golden Age Cheese’s retail store experienced water and mud damage, so the business has started “ComeBack Club,” a monthly subscription package to help rebuild its store. Golden Age Cheese, which doesn’t have flood insurance, will also donate part of the proceeds to help neighbors rebuild their businesses through “Woodhull, NY Recover Efforts.”

“With the devastating flooding that took place on August 18 and ravaged our community,” the company wrote about the subscription package, “we may be down – but we are not out.”

Subscriptions can be for 3 pounds or 6 pounds of cheese delivered monthly for five months, with each month focused on a variety of different cheeses. The club also includes a local handmade Cheese Cutting board, a Golden Age Cheese Tee Shirt of your choice, a Premium Cheese Knife, and Your Name or Business will be listed on Golden Age’s “Cheese Wall of Fame” plaque which they will display in their retail store as they rebuild it.