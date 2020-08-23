Golf tournament with chance to win $1 million

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Community members are golfing to fundraise for the Neighborhood Transformation Center (NTC) and to have a chance at winning $1 mil. at the NTC Golf Charity Tournament that started at noon.

The Neighborhood Transformation Center provides a dozen programs to help the community. This Sunday, the community gave back with a golf-a-thon fundraiser according to the NTC Director, Jeremy Cranmer.

“It’s our yearly fundraiser we do to bring funds into our programming at the center where we help serve the community in Elmira,” expressed Cranmer. “At the NTC charity golf tournament, they’re only having 18 teams this year. And that’s to follow COVID-19 guidelines.”

They had numerous prizes throughout the tournament for participants to try and win.

“Some other things going on as well, we have a million-dollar shot chance today, which would be sweet to see someone get a chance to shoot for a million dollars as well at our tournament so that’s exciting,” said Cranmer.

Unfortunately, no one won a million dollars this year but everyone else is putting for a good cause.

“We do many programs, including a food meal program, which is to go for right now, but typically it’s a sit-down meal,” stated Cranmer.

For extra motivation, the golf tournament also included door prizes and raffles as well as gift donations for those participating. The NTC director says he’s thankful for the community support even during hard times.

Sponsors of the Golf Tournament

“We still had businesses wanting to help us with sponsorships so we can help the community more, and you would think with COVID that people might have just said we can’t do that this year, but there’s still a huge heart in our community here in Elmira to give back to the community and partner together to help people,” expressed Cranmer. “That’s awesome. And I thank everyone for that.