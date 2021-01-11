Gov. Cuomo proposal to extend moratorium for COVID-related commercial evictions to May 1

NEW YORK (WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo proposing in his State of the State address to extend the moratorium on COVID-related commercial evictions to May 1.

This is to help commercial tenants like restaurant and business owners that rely on customers and tourism for their business, according to one local attorney, Anna Czarples. That includes businesses right here in the orange zone.

According to the New York state website, this proposed legislation will also prohibit late fees and penalties for renters.

“They want to extend that protection from residential to commercial properties,” said Czarples.

“And the reason for doing this is to protect small businesses, small businesses especially restaurants are obviously seeing decreased revenues and having a hard time making their rent.”

She says if that bill doesn’t pass, then evictions and foreclosures could be implemented starting at the end of January for commercial tenants. However, she adds just because there’s an eviction moratorium, doesn’t mean that these places will never have to pay rent. This relief only extends until May unless it’s extended again.