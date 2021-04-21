Gov. Wolf visits Bradford County mass vaccination clinic

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Wolf is touring a mass vaccination clinic, sponsored by Guthrie, on Wednesday.

During his visit he held a press conference to discuss how the facility is vaccinating citizens in rural northern Pennsylvania.

In addition, the governor discussed vaccine hesitancy and encouraged all Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated help stop the virus and help save lives.

