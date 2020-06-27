Graduation parade for Bath Haverling 2020 seniors

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Bath Haverling school district is honoring their 2020 seniors today with a parade.
Friends and family of graduates were welcomed to line the streets in celebration. The Bath Police and Fire Departments alongside the high school were in charge of putting together the parade.
One captain of the Bath Fire Department, Dan Fiordo, said he helped plan this to celebrate the seniors and everything they’ve been through.
“It was more of just giving back to not just the community, like we do everyday in the fire department,” said Fiordo. “But the seniors who literally got the raw end of the deal from the COVID as far their senior year, supposed to be the best year of their high school career.”
They also closed the parade route so there would be no interruptions.
One mother of a graduate, Kelly Deming, says she appreciate all that’s been done for the 2020 graduates.
The bath fire department, bath fire police and the bath Police department did an amazing job putting this parade together for our 2020 seniors. This group of seniors are unique in so many ways and although they missed out on so many things in the last 3 months of their senior year, this community came together to support these kids in so many ways. The school worked tirelessly to get these seniors a real graduation ceremony, the community came together and each senior was adopted by one or more families who then showered their adopted senior with gifts, yard signs, decorations, goody baskets and cards for the past six weeks. The families in this community made sure that these seniors knew how special they were and that they would never be forgotten. That was never more evident than today when hundreds of people lined the streets to wish these seniors a final farewell and to congratulate them for their determination and perseverance to graduate in the midst of a pandemic.Kelly Deming, mother of graduating senior Summer Deming