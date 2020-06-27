Graduation parade for Bath Haverling 2020 seniors

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Bath Haverling school district is honoring their 2020 seniors today with a parade.

Friends and family of graduates were welcomed to line the streets in celebration. The Bath Police and Fire Departments alongside the high school were in charge of putting together the parade.

One captain of the Bath Fire Department, Dan Fiordo, said he helped plan this to celebrate the seniors and everything they’ve been through.

“It was more of just giving back to not just the community, like we do everyday in the fire department,” said Fiordo. “But the seniors who literally got the raw end of the deal from the COVID as far their senior year, supposed to be the best year of their high school career.”

They also closed the parade route so there would be no interruptions.

One mother of a graduate, Kelly Deming, says she appreciate all that’s been done for the 2020 graduates.