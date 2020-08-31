GRAPHIC IMAGES: Landlord frustrated over Gov. Cuomo’s executive order extending eviction to Sept. 20

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Following Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order to extend evictions until Sept. 20, one local landlord is expressing her frustration with a stubborn tenant.

18 News received some graphic images of how the tenant is damaging the property in the meantime. The landlord, Rhonda Stutzman, said she’s helped other tenants that have lost their jobs and can’t receive unemployment. However, she says this one tenant is receiving disability but refusing to pay since she won’t be evicted.

“It is frustrating, I get that the executive order was placed for people that lost their job,” said Stutzman. “However for tenants that take that executive order and twist that, that they don’t have to pay rent because I cannot evict you during and we have no recourse to that is ludicrous to me.”

The tenant has also brought in people to sublease her trailer breaking her lease according to Stutzman.

The property has been condemned since last Tuesday, so the landlord went in on Wednesday to assess damages. That’s when she was able to snap these graphic photos of the tenants living conditions:













Here is a before picture of the living room from the previous tenants for comparison.

She says she’s asked the tenant repeatedly to leave and even asked code enforcement to turn off the power. However, code enforcement said to Stutzman that they’re waiting for further instructions from Albany and didn’t shut off power.

Stutzman says she hasn’t been allowed on the property for two years for any maintenence.

She found out today that the tenant has been putting up a tent, since she’s technically not allowed to be in the property overnight. In response, Stutzman says she’ll be doing a Facebook live everyday at 4 p.m. in front of the tenants property.