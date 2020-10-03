Group dedicated to helping women and girls planting flower bulbs at Wisner Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fund For Women of the Southern Tier, a local group dedicated to helping girls and women, planted flower bulbs at 9 a.m. in Wisner Park to bloom in time for mother’s day.

During spring Fund For Women of the Southern Tier has a fundraiser supporting women in Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler and Yates counties.

Profits go towards women’s education, healthcare, and self-sustainability, according to the Fundraising Committee Chair, Clare Vandenblink and Volunteer Committee Chair, Krista Matia.

“I’m passionate about supporting our community and our area and really providing a safety net for people,” said Vandenblink. “I think that’s important and education is super important.

“The fun for women is always seeking additional support so we can again spread that amongst our community members,” said Matia.

Vandenblink said that Fund For Women is a 100% volunteer-based group with no paid staff so all the resources go back into helping people.