Gunshots ring out in Elmira, police investigate another shooting Monday night

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department responded to shots fired at the corner of Lake Street and Stephens Place Monday night just before 10 p.m.

18 News was on the scene where multiple rounds of bullet casings were found on the sidewalk. According to witnesses, an individual was reportedly shot.

Police had the area blocked off from traffic as they investigated the scene. There is no word yet on the status of the victim.

Not far from that scene, police were outside a home on Lackawanna Avenue. A female was detained while police entered the home with guns drawn.

It is unknown at this time if the two situations are connected.

This latest shooting comes on the heels of a deadly shooting in Elmira late Friday night where two men were shot inside a vehicle on the 500 block of W Second Street.

18 News will have more information as it becomes available.