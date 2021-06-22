Guthrie donates toys to Arnot’s Pediatric Unit

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Following the closure of its gift shop, Guthrie Corning Hospital donated more than $1,400 worth of stuffed toys to Arnot Health’s Pediatric Unit.

The gift shop was closed as part of the hospital’s COVID-19 response and has since resulted in new and improved plans for the space, which will be announced at a later date.

“When we looked at the inventory that we had on hand, we thought about why it was intentionally purchased: to celebrate and cheer up babies and children in our hospital,” said Felissa Koernig, President of Guthrie Corning Hospital. “While Corning Hospital does have a Labor and Delivery unit, we have a limited pediatric inpatient presence. Arnot’s NICU and Pediatric Unit presented an opportunity for us to not only partner with our neighboring healthcare provider but also brighten the lives of children who may be sick or injured.”

The toys will be used within Arnot’s Pediatric Unit and sent home with the children at the end of their stay.

“We appreciate this generous donation that will help comfort our young patients,” said Maureen Walker, RN, Director of the Arnot Pediatric Unit. “Our region is blessed to have healthcare systems who believe in doing what is best for our community.”