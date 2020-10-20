Guthrie partners with local health department to offer free COVID-19 rapid testing

PEMBROKE PARK, FLORIDA – JULY 22: A health care worker use a nasal swab to test Eric Rodriguez for COVID-19 at a pop up testing site at the Koinonia Worship Center and Village on July 22, 2020 in Pembroke Park, Florida. The tests where being donated by the emergency management firm CDR Maguire and GENETWORx Lab as the state of Florida battles against a spike in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SAYRE, P.A- Guthrie is partnering with the Tioga County Public Health Department and the New York State Department of Health to offer free rapid COVID-19 testing at Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly, on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, October 21 from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, October 23 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

You do not need to be a resident of Tioga County to be eligible for testing at the above location but you will need to pre-register by visiting this site.

Testing is free and does not require a doctor’s order. They ask that you arrive on time for your scheduled appointment.

When you arrive at the site, they advise you to wait for further direction from staff before entering the building. Masks are required to be worn at all times.

Testing for COVID-19 leads to quick identification of positive cases and immediate isolation of those who test positive to prevent further spread in our community. Confirmed positive cases and close contacts to positive cases are quarantined to further reduce spread. Testing is a vital tool for public health officials to monitor the COVID-19 infection rate and to identify asymptomatic carriers in the community.