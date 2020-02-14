Guthrie Wellsboro donates blankets to local charity for treatment of NAS infants

Wellsboro, Pa. – Guthrie Wellsboro staff has donated a total of 27 swaddle blankets to I’MPACT (I’m Protecting Against Childhood Trauma), a registered nonprofit charitable organization that seeks to reduce the impact of childhood trauma through four notable, subsidiary charitable programs operating in Tioga County, Pa., including Asa’s Place and Nurture Me POSC (Plans of Safe Care).

Andrea Levindoski, a radiology tech and the donation coordinator, said: “Dr. Koryn Johnston, Guthrie Wellsboro physician and board member for Asa’s Place, identified the cause and their possible need of supplies to help their Pediatric Recovery Facility and Emergency Shelter. I am thankful for our team for graciously contributing donations so we could help this important cause.”

Robin Adams, CEO at I’MPACT, says the organization will be able to use the donated blankets to help comfort infants with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS). NAS refers to a group of behavioral and physical conditions that a baby may experience when withdrawing from exposure to drugs in the womb. During treatment, infants with NAS may be fussy and hard to soothe. Swaddling is one of the lead therapeutic treatments to help calm these babies while they heal.