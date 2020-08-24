Gyms allowed to reopen in New York State, first day open

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Many New York gyms are opening their doors after being shut down for months due to the coronavirus.

However, there will be a few key changes to gyms including New York Sport & Fitness here in Elmira. Masks are required with signs across the gym promoting the usage of them. Employees posted signs on equipment to maintain at least six feet between each person.

The sign-in process requires a temperature reading and a questionnaire involving COVID-19 related symptoms. The Owner of New York Sport & Fitness, Heather Maio, says she’s gotten feedback from her customers already.

“People are just really really glad to get back to the gym,” said Maio. “This is a part of their routine and I think that’s something we forgot and I think that’s something Governor Cuomo forgot along the way. This is people’s health and wellness routines and for a lot of people, coming to the gym is really like brushing their teeth.”

Maio says taking away gyms was a huge loss for people. The most important thing she asks those returning to gyms is to keep their masks on fully. This means the mask should be covering the mouth and nose area.