Habitat for Humanity kicks off International Women Build Week in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Renovations are underway at 411 W. Hudson St. in Elmira. Habitat for Humanity paired with approximately 6,000 women across the U.S. for the International Women Build Week in March.

This is in efforts to bring awareness to the global need for safe and affordable housing according to Habitat for Humanity.

In the Twin Tiers over 60 people were signed up to restore the house on W. Hudson St.

Women of all ages united with men to repair the house on a chilly Saturday morning. The executive director of the Chemung County Habitat for Humanity, Sylvie Farr, says this event is important to bring familiarity to construction for women.

“We’re having a very cold women build event today,” said Farr. “It is happening internationally it’s happening in Canada, India, all across the United States. Where we are empowering women to learn new skills. Bring awareness to affordable housing and to do something about it at a grass-roots level.”

She said their goal is to get all the walls in the house sheet-rocked by the end of the day. Farr also said today will kick off renovations, but they’re projected to continue construction for 6-8 months.

Once they’re finished with everything, the house will go to one of their partner families. However, in order to qualify, the partner families must put in 250 hours of work.