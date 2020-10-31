Halloween COVID-style in the Southern Tier

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – Halloween just got spookier with a global pandemic looming over the nation, but the Southern Tier is carrying on the festivities this year COVID-style.

In Southport, only 200 residents of the area that pre-registered drove through Chapel Park starting at noon for Halloween treats. Dave Ellis, the parks and recreation director for the town of Southport, asked those attending to keep windows up and trunks open.

“Drive-thru truck-or-treat,” said Ellis. “First year trying something like this because of the safety protocols in place.”

This number is much lower than what they usually average on a typical year for Halloween at Chapel Park.

“It’s a little disappointing on you know normally we’re able to think last year we had over 1300 people come through the park,” said Ellis.

In Horseheads, another Trunk-or-Treat took place at the Horseheads Central Plaza also starting at noon. One of the organizers, Ally Payne, is also the morning co-host at Wink 106.

“I had so many memories created as a kid, which is why I want to pass that along to all the kids in the community, I want to make sure they have the best Halloween,” said Payne.

However, shortly after, the event was shut down by the Horseheads Police Department due to reports of adults fighting and causing accidents according to the Wink 106 Facebook Page. Leaving 400 bags of candy leftover.

18 News attempted to reach out to the police department but was unable to get in touch with someone to provide a statement.

In Elmira Heights, volunteers gave Halloween-goers nearly 690 bags of treats. Employees from shops on E. 13 St. dressed up in costumes providing a spooky view for drive-through trick-or-treaters. The organizer of this event, Jared Aiosa, says it took about a month to plan everything.

“We thought that it might not happen when Chemung county went orange, we thought this was done shut down,” said Aiosa. “But when we found out that it’s got to be limited volunteers when did amount of people on the street. You know, we went back to work.”

