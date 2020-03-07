Handmade market springs into action with local artists

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Community members are going home with local handmade goods today after a shopping spree at the Spring Fever Handmade Market today.

The market took place in Chamberlain Acres Garden Center & Florist from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to a local artist and market coordinator, Colleen McCall, 20 artists from the region displayed their crafts.

Goods from handmade jewelry to decadent cupcakes filled the greenhouse.

McCall says they haven’t really counted how many people attended in the past but she believes around 1,000 shoppers will show up.

“We have wooden cutting boards and paintings and jewelry and ceramics and just pretty much anything you could want,” said McCall. “Handmade, yeah. So, very inspiring day to come out.”

She said this market is unique compared to other craft shows, since it’s ran by artists for artists.

McCall also expresses that this market helps local artists with their upcoming New York Sales tax of 8%, and it helps them after the slower winter months.

If you missed out, the market will be back in the fall. It’s back the first Saturday after Thanksgiving in November.