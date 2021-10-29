Haunted Twin Tiers

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Haunted Twin Tiers Fullscreen

The Twin Tiers is full of history and some of that is haunted history. This evening the WETM team will take you through some of that history as they explore the Haunted Twin Tiers.

Join us tonight at 5:30 as your news team explore some of the haunted histories, and ways to enjoy the haunt. And we will also have helpful tips on carving up your pumpkin. You can watch it on-air at 5:30 and 10 PM on WETM-TV. or here in this story starting at 5:30.

We also need your help in deciding which staff member is the best pumpkin carver. Below is a link to the contest which you can vote for the best pumpkin from our staff. There is also a contest where you can submit your decorated pumpkin.

WETM Staff Pumpkin Contest Image
Shedden's Wholesale Pumpkin Contest Full Screen

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now