Healthcare workers facing pandemic PTSD from isolation and trauma

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Healthcare workers are on the front lines of this battle against COVID-19 but because of that, many are facing some sort of pandemic PTSD, according to one local psycho-therapist.

Jolie Merrill, a psycho-therapist at the Clinical Associates of the Southern Tier, says she’s been seeing a lot of acute PTSD within healthcare workers due to the pandemic.

She says healthcare workers may face isolation, for fear of exposing their loved ones to the virus. On top of that, many are faced with traumatic experiences of doing everything they can with the uncertainty for a patient’s wellbeing.

“Isolation itself is really difficult so anyone that’s having struggles with their mental health that added layer of isolation is kind of the icing on the cake for just a recipe for PTSD,” said Merrill. “Not being able to see their families because of fear of exposure.”

“Large amount of clientele right now that are coming in because of experiencing PTSD symptoms due to the pandemic. Some of the healthcare workers like I was talking about not being able to see their families because of fear of exposure is really taking a toll on them”

Here are signs the Merrill says to look out for in early PTSD symptoms.

“Added stress or added irritation,” said Merrill. “Lack of sleep. Just. And, you know, it could be nightmares it really looks different for everyone. It’s going to come in, in different levels of acuity for each person.”

She advises healthcare workers or anyone feeling stress or anxiety from the pandemic to reach out for help.

You can call Clinical Associates of the Southern Tier at (607) 936-1771.

For online resources with understand and dealing with PTSD, click this link here.

