Heat exhaustion prevention for local construction workers amid pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Summer is fully here with a heat advisory issued today in parts of the Twin Tiers. However, imagine what that’s like while working outside clothed from head to toe.

For construction workers, that’s a reality. They’re required to wear hard hats, safety glasses, safety toe shoes and now on top of those layers – masks.

18 News spoke to a local project superintendent, Chris Zafonte, on a construction site on heat exhaustion prevention.

“We do toolbox talks all the time and make sure the guys are keeping hydrated and we supply the water and everything like that for them,” said Zafonte. “Some guys don’t like wearing all the clothes and some guys don’t mind the heat, but for the most part, guys just go home exhausted at night.”

Zafonte said he’s never had a worker pass out from heat exhaustion on his site. We also spoke about the challenges that came with wearing masks under hot conditions.

“Oh it’s excruciating, you got sweat pouring off you, the masks are plugging up with the sweat and then you gotta change them out every so often since you can’t breathe through them,” exclaimed Zafonte. “But yeah, it’s hot.”