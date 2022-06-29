ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Every Tuesday during the summer, the Eastside Farmers’ Market takes place from 3 PM – 6 PM in Brand Park on Maple Ave in the City of Elmira.

The market is put on by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County, and hosts vendors from around the area to sell their products including produce, and homemade items.

Each week has a different theme, the one yesterday was Kid-Safe Summer and members from Elmira Police and Fire Departments were present for the community to talk to, along with their vehicles for the public to see, and for kids to even play with the sirens.

Next Tuesday, July 5th at the EastSide Farmers’ Market they will be having their Heritage Day event. In addition to fresh local produce and community groups, they will be focusing on the history of Chemung County with two fun activities:

The Chemung County Historical Society will be providing a walking tour of the Maple Avenue Architecture at 4:30 p.m. This shortened tour of Maple Avenue architecture is offered one time only. The tour duration will be 20-30 minutes and led by Archivist Rachel Dworkin. Wear comfortable shoes. Tour meets at the CCHS table at the EastSide Farmers’ Market. The tour is free although donations to the museum are accepted.

Local Historian Jim Hare will be portraying John Arnot Jr., the first Mayor of Elmira. He will also be providing talks every 30 minutes on different topics related to local history: 3:30 History of the Lake St. Bridge 4:00 History of Kennedy Valve 4:30 History of Brand Park 5:00 History of St. Joseph’s 5:30 Peace Treaty with the Native Americans



You can find out more about the EastSide Farmers’ Market by visiting their website, or following them on the EastSide Farmers’ Market Facebook page.

Upcoming dates and themes for the EastSide Farmers’ Market.