Heritage Village hosts a Tracy Mitrano town hall-style event

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Tracy Mitrano is answering community member’s questions after holding a town hall-style event at Heritage Village.

The event had strict COVID-19 regulations. All people attending had to have a temperature reading and were required to wear masks.

Congressman Tom Reed’s office has a new approach to campaigning amid the pandemic. Until election day, the office plans on having a tele-town hall every week.

A limitless number of people can tune in via telephone to ask congressman reed questions on community policies. To ask questions, one must select an option to enter a queue.