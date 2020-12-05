Higher Hope Church hosts Christmas Toy Drive

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Higher Hope Church is helping local families secure gifts for the holidays by hosting Runway for A Cause Christmas Toy Drive.

This fundraiser ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church. At the fundraiser, the church hosted a fashion show alongside raffles, food sales and pictures with Santa Claus.

Emmi Saufley and Katie Hardiman are co-founders of Runway for A Cause and they say they just want this event to help the community.

“We love helping our communities so with Christmas right around the corner and again with COVID, hurting so many people this year, we just thought this would be our one last final fundraiser of this year,” said Saufley.

“Absolutely,” said Hardiman. “Anybody who reaches out who needs some help this year with toys. We are going to do whatever we can to help them.”

If you’d like to be on Higher Hope Church’s list of giving click this link right here or contact them at (607) 377-2991. You can also go to their social media pages for more information.

