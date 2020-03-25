1  of  2
Breaking News
Three new cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County Sayre man killed in Steuben County accident

His Tabernacle Church hosts food drive and plans on another

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Those who can’t go grocery shopping received a bit of relief at His Tabernacle’s drive-through food giveaway.

The food-drive went on from 1:30 to 3 p.m. this afternoon. One of the Pastors, Obinna Eboh, said they’re feeding over 600 people from the drive.

Many members of the church helped load cars of those hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pastor Obinna Eboh expressed his enthusiasm for helping others.

“We’ll be giving out upwards of 5,000 pounds of food, so we’re really looking forward to just being a blessing to our community,” said Eboh. “But here we are, we are open and we just want to say that it is so exciting to be able to feed our people.”

Last week they gave away 4,500 pounds of food to locals that needed it.

Pastor Eboh says next Wednesday they’ll be doing another food drive from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now