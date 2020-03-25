His Tabernacle Church hosts food drive and plans on another

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Those who can’t go grocery shopping received a bit of relief at His Tabernacle’s drive-through food giveaway.

The food-drive went on from 1:30 to 3 p.m. this afternoon. One of the Pastors, Obinna Eboh, said they’re feeding over 600 people from the drive.

Many members of the church helped load cars of those hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pastor Obinna Eboh expressed his enthusiasm for helping others.

“We’ll be giving out upwards of 5,000 pounds of food, so we’re really looking forward to just being a blessing to our community,” said Eboh. “But here we are, we are open and we just want to say that it is so exciting to be able to feed our people.”

Last week they gave away 4,500 pounds of food to locals that needed it.

Pastor Eboh says next Wednesday they’ll be doing another food drive from 5:30 to 7 p.m.