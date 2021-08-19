Historic Articulation Agreement Signed Between CCC, SUNY Geneseo and LECOM

(WETM)- An historic, three-way articulation agreement was signed at SUNY Corning Community College’s Spencer Hill Campus in Corning, NY, on August 18, 2021. The purpose of this agreement is to establish an affiliation between the institutions whereby the parties will define the criteria for SUNY CCC and SUNY Geneseo students to become eligible for early acceptance into LECOM’s School of Dental Medicine, leading to a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree (D.M.D.) and School of Medicine leading to the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree (D.O.).

“This agreement — setting up the Early Acceptance Program between Corning Community College, SUNY Geneseo and LECOM — creates a clear, seamless and attainable pathway for students who are interested in becoming doctors or dentists. It’s a terrific example of three institutions coming together to create a program that not only helps students achieve their professional goals but also provides the region with qualified healthcare professionals,” said SUNY CCC President, Dr. William Mullaney.

“This articulation agreement among LECOM, SUNY Corning Community College, and SUNY Geneseo establishes an important pipeline for students interested in the health sciences. It will benefit not only the participating students by helping them to reach their educational goals, but the communities they will serve in their roles as health professionals. SUNY Geneseo is delighted to be part of this collaboration, and we look forward to working with our partners on this impactful initiative.” Said SUNY Geneseo President, Dr. Denise Battles.

“Our collaborative agreement with Corning Community College and SUNY Geneseo will create pipeline for local students from the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes to attend college locally, attend LECOM, complete their clinical training, and finally their residencies at one of our many excellent clinical training sites in Upstate New York and eventually practice in the area. Train them and retain them … that’s the key!” stated Dr. Richard Terry, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, LECOM.