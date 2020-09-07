Hit and run car found on 64 Franklin St. in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident.

Around 6:30 this evening, the police department, sheriffs office and state police surrounded the entrance of 62 Franklin St. in Elmira.

This is where the car allegedly involved in the hit-and-run was parked. EPD and the sheriff on the scene are unsure of the exact location of the accident.

This is a developing story, so stick with 18 News for the latest.

