HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- If you’re looking for plans this weekend we’ve got you covered! In horseheads this Friday there is an inaugural event happening, Holiday in the Square!

Previously horseheads sponsored an event called “Holidaze” but because of delays due to covid, it was too late to plan that. So, the committee got together and planned a nice event from scratch that has something for everyone!

Christina Jackson, the chair of Holiday in the Square says, “we have a lot for children. One of my top priorities was making it very cost effective for families. I think that we’re all trying to save money this time of year so Santa’s will be coming first and parents can take the picture there. We’re going to have cookie decorating. Bes’ sweets has kindly donated the cookies for that….We also have made up Instagram backdrops where there are different scenes so the tweens and teens can hashtag away…”

Parents there’s something for you too! They are currently awaiting their final permit to have a beer garden with Horseheads Brewery. There will be live music and a horse and carriage ride for free.

There’s a lot going on so, be sure to checkout Holiday in the square this Friday from 6-9 p.m. in the historical Hanover Square.