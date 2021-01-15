Holiday sales down at local music store

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – AP News reporting US retail sales falling this holiday season, and that trend is seen here with one local music shop also seeing fewer holiday sales.

Marich Music’s Owner Ben Borkowski said they saw a 30% decrease in sales in December of 2020 compared to 2019. He says usually the holidays are a busy time for the store.

“Well, we’ve definitely had a decrease a sale for most of this year,” said Borkowski. “November was especially bad. We were down about 40%. December was not as bad, we were down about 30%.”

Borkowski says the foot traffic was down compared to most holiday seasons. He also says he’s heard mixed feedback from customers on how he decided to go about COVID restrictions in his store.

Borkowski also notes that the store was seeing less customers since their base is usually performers. With the pandemic canceling many concerts and live shows, he says this affected his sales at Marich Music.

