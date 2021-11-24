Holiday Shopping: Online Shopping Versus In-Person Shopping in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the holiday season approaches, local shops are offering their products online and in-person in the Twin Tiers.

During the covid-19 pandemic, online shopping became the primary choice for purchasing holiday gifts. With restrictions easing throughout the Twin Tiers local shoppers are setting their sights back to brick and mortar stores.

“I’m hearing that a lot of people are concerned about the supply chain and whether or not they’re going to be able to get their items before the holiday season by online shopping,” said Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal, President & CEO, Chemung County Chamber of Commerce

With in-person shopping putting residents at ease, small businesses are benefitting from online-only stores and brands.

“I’ve noticed that people are going outside and shopping in our local businesses,” said Herrick-McGonigal

While online shopping is an easier way to gift someone, in-person shopping for the holidays is a way to help to keep local brands in

Businesses.

The more the community supports the local brick and mortar, the better entrepreneurs and residents in the area will be.