Home demolished after Southport fire, minor injuries

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A house will be demolished after an early morning fire on Shannon Ave., according to the Assistant Chief of the Southport Fire Department.

Assistant Chief Chris Baldwin said mutual aid was called for Pine City, City of Elmira and the Elmira Heights Department.

“House is a total loss. When we arrived on scene there was heavy fire coming from the house,” said Baldwin. “Everybody got now. We made a quick attack on it. And we took the fire out pretty quick. But no life-threatening injuries. Everybody should be fine.”

Baldwin says when they arrived, there was heavy fire from the front of the house.

He says once the investigation is concluded then they will use the excavator to demolish the house. There were reports of five to six people in the home at the time of the fire with three sustaining injuries. The Red Cross is helping those displaced according to Baldwin.