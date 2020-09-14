Home invasion safety tips from local law enforcement

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In light of the recent crime happening in the area involving home invasions, 18 News reached out to local law enforcement to give a few pointers on safety tips.

Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom explained that usually home invasions are usually connected between parties, and says it’s typically not a random act. Sheriff Schrom also gives a few tips on home security.

“If you’re not home, number 1, keep the door locked. If you are home, secure your house as best as you can,” said Schrom. “Unfortunately it’s not always feasible for people to invest in a security system for their home. However, we’re seeing a trend where the systems seem to be coming down in price.”

Schrom said if you hear a shooting in the neighborhood, although it’s human nature to be curious, don’t follow the sound and call the police instead. He says usually it’s home video footage and tips from neighbors that help solve investigations.

Deputy Chief Anthony Alvernaz from the Elmira Police Department gave a few pointers as well.

As far as home safety:

1. The majority of home invasions in the City of Elmira are drug-related. Typically dealers are robbed of their product and or cash. So many victims are familiar with their intruders. So the first suggestion would be to not be involved in criminal activity where sums of cash and narcotics could be targeted.

2. Always make sure doors and windows are locked and secured. Dead bolts on all doors preferred.

3. Perimeter should be well lit either constant or by motion sensor.

4. Security systems and cameras a plus.

5. A protective dog also a good resource.

Schrom includes that having a firearm could be helpful but only with the proper training and registration.

