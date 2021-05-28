Hornell announces 4th of July parade is back this year with the largest fireworks display in City’s history

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – While many events were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, that is not the case for 2021! According to Hornell Mayor John Buckley and Hornell Partners For Growth Inc (HPG), the 4th of July festivities are coming back to the city.
He says they will have the largest fireworks display in the city’s history, and they are extending the parade.
“As we get into the night time at ten o’clock we will have the largest fireworks display that we have ever had,” Buckley said.
They’re currently looking for people in the community to participate in the parade.
We are looking for community members, businesses, clubs, organizations to come on out and take part to make the event one to remember!!Hornell Partners For Growth Inc
“COVID is changing a lot of things, and a lot of its for the better, and I think that being able to hit more of the neighborhoods with the parade is going to excite people as well,” said Michelle Pogue, Chairwoman HPG.
The 2021 Independence Day parade starting at Noon from the Hornell High School.
And to make up for other missed holidays, HPG said that Santa Claus is planning a quick visit to waive to all the kids.
This year the starting point will be at the Hornell High School Parking Lot on West Genesee Street (side by 36). Everyone is invited to start forming up for the parade at 11:00 – 11: 45 am. The parade will step off at 12:00 pm and will turn right on Adsit Street, Right on Seneca to Main Street, Left on Main, and run the length of Main where you are able to disperse at Bank StreetNot required, but please email hornellpartners@gamil.com to let us know you or your organization are planning on taking part in the parade so that we have contact information if anything changes.HPG