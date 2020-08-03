Hornell City School District’s reopening and childcare plans

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Students are looking at a hybrid schedule when returning to school this fall in the Hornell City School District.

The district released their reopening plan on Friday last week. This 13 page plan goes into details on the health and safety of students and faculty.

According to the plan, the school district plans on sticking to a hybrid schedule. That means half the students would be learning and home while half are going to in-person classes. This switches off every other day with children learning from home on Wednesdays, so the schools can have deep cleanings.

The Hornell City School District Superintendent of Schools, Jeremy Palotti, said he’s already heard back from families on this decision.

“We released our plan on Friday and we’ve had some communication that’s gone out on our website and social media,” said Palotti. “I know for some families, they’re frustrated. What I say to those families and to our entire community is that we want our kids back.”

He said the district would like to have students back but in the safest way possible.

Since families might run into issues with the new hybrid schedule, the school district has started working with the Hornell Area YMCA and the Hornell Children’s home. The superintendent said he’s hoping to have the daycares work with the new flexible school schedule.

Palotti said they’re taking every step to make sure they’re choosing the safest option for reopening for the students, staff and families.

“What we have done is we have taken probably a more conservative look at the health and safety guidelines,” said Palotti. “We’re erring on the side of caution because you know we’re talking about the health and safety and wellness of our kids and faculty and staff and ultimately of the community as a whole.”

However, Palotti also said this model is a moving target and the district plans on adjusting as needed.