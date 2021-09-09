Hornell flushing all hydrants after reports of discolored water

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – After ongoing reports of discolored water, the City of Hornell is planning to flush the fire hydrant system beginning September 11.

Hornell has received multiple reports of residents experiencing discolored water in their homes, with some having a persistent problem, and with others the issue comes and goes.

The city said because of the inconsistent nature of the reports, it is hard to diagnose and resolve the issue.

A system-wide flush of the hydrants will run from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. and will begin on September 11, continuing throughout next week. Flushing will start with Airport Road, Industrial Park Road and Seneca Road North.

On Sunday, it will continue in the Village of North Hornell, Monday in the northern portion of the City (beginning near Adsit Street and Madison Avenue). All flushing is expected to finish by Friday night, September 17.

During the flush hours, Hornell residents are encouraged to no wash clothes and to check their water for any discoloration before use. The City said to let cold water run until it clears if there is any discoloration, and is reminding residents this is not a boil water advisory because the water is still safe for use.