Horseheads High School puts on drive-through graduation ceremony

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Like all other big life events right now, graduation is not immune to the coronavirus. However, Horseheads High School was still able to put together a drive-through graduation ceremony for their 2020 seniors at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Half the class of 2020 walked across a stage for graduation today. Their family stood at a distance on a red carpet watching and taking pictures of them. Over the course of today and yesterday over 300 students of the class of 2020 graduated this way.

The Principal of Horseheads High School, Kris Earl, said she’s seen the appreciation from students for this ceremony.

“They’ve said they’re thank yous and how much they’ve appreciated us putting this through for them,” said Earl. “This is something really special for them and so it was nice to see the smiles on their faces.”

Families dropped students off from their cars to receive sashes and graduation cords. Then graduates took pictures in front of their mascot before receiving their diploma. Loved ones took pictures from the red-carpet for this memory of a lifetime for the graduates, and afterwards graduates celebrated with family before heading back into their cars.

“I’m just getting able to see the students and getting that one last goodbye and talk to them,” stated Earl. “Being able for them to see their teachers that they so needed that closure there.”