Horseheads Little League Baseball field vandalized inside look

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Little League Baseball Field will now need repairs to their equipment sheds after a vandalism incident that occurred two days ago at the Thorne Street location.

18 News first got word from a viewer tip-off. They shared this Facebook post:

From the Horseheads Little League Baseball Field page

The doors to all their equipment sheds were broken into and in conditions beyond repair. The Board of Director’s President, Christopher Wieland, said they’ll have to buy new doors.

The person or persons also attempted to break into the concession stand, breaking the window on the side of the building. However, they were unable to get in as it was boarded up from the inside.









From Christopher Wieland

Wieland said when he first heard about this incident, he was crushed.

“It really breaks my heart,” said Wieland. “You know this is a little league is great because it’s an all volunteer organization, and everything that you see here was either donated or put up for volunteer time, treasures. Very disheartening, the community should be coming together at this time. Now we have to get people here to fix this, you know, it’s difficult.”

He believes overall, the repair costs are estimated at $2,000 to buy a custom-fit window for the concession-stand and new doors for the equipment shed.

He said he hopes the community of Horseheads and those involved in the little league will help fix the field.

Anyone who has information about who might be behind this act can reach out to their Facebook page right here.