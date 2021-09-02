Security guard allegedly assaults protester outside Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There was a reported incident of an alleged assault outside Arnot Hospital in Elmira Thursday afternoon.

According to videos posted on Facebook, James Sweeney appeared to be on the sidewalk at the intersection of Grove Street and Roe Avenue with a sign urging nursing staff to call off on September 7 in protest of the New York State Healthcare worker vaccine mandate.

In the video, a security guard approaches Sweeney, who appears to be on the sidewalk at the corner of Roe Avenue and Grove Street, and begins to move his belongings to the other side of the road, despite Sweeney’s verbal protests. It appears the guard then hits the phone out of Sweeney’s hand.

At the end of the video, Sweeney claims, “you just broke my phone!” after it appears the guard once again knocks the phone out of his hands.

18 News has contacted Arnot for a statement and is awaiting a response.