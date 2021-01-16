House fire in Van Etten contained to room of origin

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A structure fire was reported on Warner St. around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, but the fire was contained to the room of origin with no injuries reported, according to the Fire Chief Dave Lanning.
Here is the full statement from the Community Fire & Rescue Dept 24 Facebook page:
On Saturday 01/16/21 at about 9 am, Community Fire and Rescue was dispatched for a reported structure fire on Warner St. CFR Units arrived on scene and confirmed a working basement fire. CFR was assisted by Spencer Fire Department, Erin Fire Department Odessa Fire Department, Greater Valley EMS, NYSEG and Town of Van Etten Code Enforcement. The fire was contained to the room of origin and there were no reported injuries. All departments were back in service within two hours of the time of call. CFR would like to thank all those who responded to assist and a job well done by all. Special Thank you to the Chemung County Fire Control and our behind the scenes Dispatchers for all their help and coordination today.