Home prices higher while sales lower this year amid pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Home sales are down by 9% while selling price is up by 28% in the Southern Tier according to the president of the Elmira-Corning Association of Realtors.

Nationally, existing-home sales are up by 4.3% according to the National Association of Realtors last month, but locally, we’re not seeing that trend. The median existing-home price rose by nearly 16% last month compared to the year before, according to the National Association of Realtors, and locally, we’re seeing similar trends.

Once realtors were able to show homes again, the President of the Elmira-Corning Association of Realtors, Lisa Lilley, said inventory went really quickly. Since then, she said they haven’t had the time to build it back up yet.

“Our numbers of home sales at this time compared to last year this time are actually down 9%,” said Lilley. ‘Our dollar volume is up by 17%, and the reason for that is just our inventory still remains really low. Our inventory is actually down 38% from this time last year”>

During most of the pandemic, Lilley explains that house viewings were mainly virtual. For some customers, this was a plus, but others weren’t big fans and wanted to see the home in person.

Due to the high demand and low supply of homes, selling prices are skyrocketing in the Southern Tier.

Lilley said this year’s busy springtime market was shut down by the pandemic. However, she said after re-opening, homes were coming onto the market as fast as they were going, leaving a low inventory.

“Our selling price is actually up by 28% and that again is coming from the demand we still have many buyers out there looking to purchase homes,” she said. “Parents are working from home; kids are working from home, so big spaces can seem a lot smaller. You know when everybody’s home at one time working so a lot of people are looking for bigger spaces to accommodate that.”

She also says if you're thinking about selling your house, now might be the right time.

