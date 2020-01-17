How to keep up with your fitness resolutions

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Most Americans usually quit their New Years fitness resolutions on Jan. 16 according to a study done by Strava, an app for runners and athletes.

If you’re losing your New Years steam, Guthrie Health Works Wellness and Fitness Center may be able to help out.

They provide personal training, group exercise classes, and nutrition counseling.

With their help, Ryan Chronister was able to keep off over 150 pounds and was able to run his first marathon.

He says he always struggled with his weight until his wife discussed the idea of weight loss surgery.

“I lost 100 pounds a couple years before just to regain most of it back,” says Chronister. “That’s when we discussed surgery”

After having the weight loss surgery he was finally able to keep the pounds off. However, it was also thanks to the group meetings Guthrie provided that he felt supported after his surgery.

For the new year, Guthrie Healthworks Wellness & Fitness Center provides a 15% off membership special. This helps track the weight loss progress of members for a whole year.