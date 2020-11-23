Hundreds of families receive free thanksgiving meal from a local food pantry

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Thanksgiving is a time to be with family, give thanks, and eat. Though this year’s Thanksgiving will be undoubtedly different due to COVID, over 400 families will be able to enjoy the traditional holiday meal.

The Corning Community Food Pantry estimates that 1,200 individuals will be able to eat turkey and fixings with help from a grant through the community foundation, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, and other local individuals and organizations.

Mary Caruso, Director of the Corning Community Food Pantry says that they are handing out more meals than they did last year.

“What I saw was newer people,” Caruso said. “A lot of our regulars were not coming to get it, why that is, could be higher senior population, we do receive many seniors and many of them have stepped away from even getting food from us, they are staying home.”

The food pantry has been passing out the meals in a drive-through. The meals are being passed out today and tomorrow, and there might be a little extra.

“Still do have a few more turkeys left, now I say that to my clients if there listening that they can call in and we can see what we can do,” said Caruso. “I feel a turkey given away before Thanksgiving is probably appreciated a little bit more than a turkey given away after Thanksgiving.”

Priority for the extra birds will go to the people who have visited the food pantry in the past.