Hunting license sales on the rise for this year’s hunting season

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Louie’s Gun Shop is seeing a 3% increase in hunting license sales with hunting season around the corner.

Hunting season in the Southern Tier is starting as early as next Thursday for early bowhunting. Soon to follow is crossbow hunting starting October 14.

The Manager at Louie’s Gun Shop, Vivian Woodworth, said to keep an eye for increased hunting traffic this year.

“Out of state people, I’ve seen a lot of them come in and get licenses this year,” said Woodworth. “So I think that you know there is camps out there that we’re getting people from out of state coming in, there’s going to be more hunters out there you’re going to see more people on state lands. Be careful.”

Louie’s Gun Shop usually sells about 700 hunting licenses in a typical year. However this year, they’re hitting around 2,000 licenses.

Woodworth said New York’s new system put in place in April took away many hunting licenses from clerks, so she thinks this might have increased sales at the store.

————————————————————–

For more local stories follow @18NewsElise on Twitter or Facebook. Or @EliseKimTV on instagram for local updates.