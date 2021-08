STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A portion Interstate 86 will be closed in Steuben County on Sunday, August 15.

The NYSDOT says the I-86 will be closed from Exit 42 in Coopers Plains to Exit 41 in Campbell for bridge maintenance from 7 a.m. to about 3 p.m.

A detour will be in place using State Route 415