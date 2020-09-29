Elmira mayor speaks out about increased gun violence in the city

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- There has been an uptick in violence here in Elmira, particularly gun violence.

Just Friday night an 18-year-old was shot and killed on the 500 block of West Second Street. On Monday night the Elmira Police Department responded to shots fired at the corner of Lake Street and Stephens Lane.

Elmira Police provided 18 News a list of shootings in 2019 through September 16, 2020:

Mayor Dan Mandell believes the recent shootings have been due to gang and drug activity. He says the city and police are working together to investigate and find out who’s responsible for the shootings.

But Mandell is asking for help, from the community saying, “we need cooperation. A lot of times the police go to investigate these crimes and no one’s willing to step up, and a lot of it is from fear of retaliation but as a community, we need to come together, step up, and speak out and not let these gangs and criminals run our city. If we stay strong as a community…we get the information… we can arrest these individuals, and make sure that they go to jail and to prison where they belong.”

Mandell says police are patrolling the city more, especially in the areas where they are having problems. “We have our patrols out there. If we need to we’ll get the assistance from the state police and sheriff’s office for more patrols, especially in those areas where we’re having problems. I’m sure it’s related to gang and drug activity, so we’re doing our investigations, we’re going to find out who did this.”

They are also asking for more assistance from state police and the sheriff’s office. If you would like to leave a message on the anonymous tip line you can call 607-271-4258.

Mayor Mandell says he is hoping when they find their suspects, the district attorney’s office will prosecute them to the full extent of the law.