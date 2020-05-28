Inside look at the new spay and neuter clinic at Chemung County SPCA

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News got a sneak peak of the new spay and neuter clinic at the Chemung County SPCA.

Here’s the full web-exclusive video of the tour guided by Arynn Brucie, the Community Engagement Manager at the Chemung County SPCA.

“This building is something that I think every single employee at the shelter is so incredibly proud of,” said Brucie. “And it really is a symbol of what the shelter wants to help the public with and that is education on spay and neutering and helping community pets.”

She stresses the importance of getting to the root of the problem when it comes to overpopulation of homeless pets.

“Sort of get to the root of the cause of pet homelessness and overpopulation which is: homeless pets from reproducing,” said Brucie. If you can treat the root of the cause, you can help shelters, not only our shelter but other shelters.”

Here is a link for frequently asked questions on spaying and neutering your pets.