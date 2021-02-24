Ithaca Common Council meeting tonight, Deadline to register to speak 3 PM today

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – This evening Ithaca Common Council will accept some comments from citizens, however, you must register by 3 PM in order to be considered.

Many are expected to voice their concerns about the recent reimagining of public safety in the City of Ithaca that was released yesterday after Mayor Svante Myrick went public via GQ magazine on Monday.

The Ithaca Police Benevolent Association was provided a copy yesterday afternoon at 4 PM. The 98-page document is expected to be approved before the April 1, deadline established by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

There are many questions to be asked, some could be, can Common Council even do anything based on the comments from citizens, due to the time constraints? How many readings required?

Why do officers that have already been trained and hired by the city have to re-apply for a position?

Is this a way for the city to save money by not having to pay pensions that have been earned?

Or not have to deal with contract negotiations?

Why is this the way the city is choosing to go about this?

Is the city’s plan to rely on the county more than the county can sustain?

Is doing away with the police department even something that the city is able to do?

Who is this plan going to benefit, law-abiding citizens, criminals, politicians, or who?

These are questions that could be asked tonight by citizens that register.

There are many upcoming opportunities for public comment in the near future and we encourage your participation and support.

Please view the Mayor’s presentation of the proposal to Common Council tonight, Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 at 6:00 PM, on the City of Ithaca Public Meeting YouTube Channel:

Comment publicly tonight, Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 at 6:45 PM on the draft proposal during the City Administration Committee Meeting under “Register to Speak at a Meeting via Zoom” .

Members and Supporters are also encouraged to comment publicly during the Common Council Meeting on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 at 6:00 PM. Speakers can sign up to voice their concerns through the following link under “Register to Speak at a Meeting via Zoom”:

Please be aware that registration to speak publicly is only open from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on the day of each of the above meetings.

If you are unable to speak to the Common Council please submit your comments and concerns on the reimagining public safety plan for the City of Ithaca via the following link for written public comment:

Here is The draft proposal and opportunities to comment further on the process.

We will attempt to stream this evening’s meeting in this story.