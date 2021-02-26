Ithaca PBA holds press conference on proposed changes to Ithaca PD

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dozens of sworn-in officers gathered Friday in Tompkins County to speak out against the City of Ithaca’s new police reform plan.

“No other agency, and I repeat that, no other agency made the drastic and destructive proposals that the City of Ithaca has put forward,” said Anthony Solfaro, President of the New York State Union of Police Associations.

They say they were out of the loop.

“Because we have been seemingly left out of the conversation. I want to be abundantly clear about something. The members of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association embrace change. We welcome reform in the way we do business, in the training, and in the way we interact with the public,” said Thomas Condzella, President of the Ithaca Police Department Police Benevolent Association.

They’re listing a number of issues, including unarmed officers and community safety, as the reason why police unions won’t support the plan.

Condzella said, “We ask the public to demand answers, ask questions, and petition your common council to do the same. Reject this proposal and the spirit of organized labor and public safety.”

A plea from those who protect and serve our community.