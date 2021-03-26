Ithaca PBA release statement and proposed language for Executive Order 203

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Benevolent Association has released a public statement and a proposal for the language of Executive Order 203. Ithaca Common Council is slated to vote on the resolution on March, 31st ahead of the April, 1st deadline.

You can read their statement, and the proposal for the language of the resolution below. There is also a link to the City of Ithaca site where all the information that the City of Ithaca has publicly available is housed.

March 26th, 2021

Dear Community Members:

The Executive Board and Membership of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association have spent countless hours over the course of the past several weeks formalizing our position on the Draft Proposal for Reimagining Public Safety in the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County. In doing so, we have had several valuable and impactful conversations with Community Members and Members of Local Government about this topic. We thank those who have been willing to speak with us and have heard loud and clear that change is needed now. We value the lived experiences of the many who share in that sentiment and the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association could not agree more, change is needed now.

We believe that there are several valuable pieces of reform in the proposal as it stands that could be implemented practically in relatively short order by building on the foundation that currently exists within Ithaca Police Department and by using the training and experience of the professional and hard-working men and women who make up the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association. We also believe that many of the pieces of reform have the potential to be impactful and meaningful in several ways.

The PBA strongly feels that immediately developing a comprehensive community healing plan to address trauma and to heal damaged relationships between the police and community would be enormously valuable. We also believe strongly in forging new relationships and know that without solid relationships between the Police, the Community and Local Government, that the path forward together will be very difficult. The PBA hopes to continue the conversations that have begun these past several weeks, some which have been difficult, raw and contentious, but much needed, real and impactful, nonetheless. Only if we work together and engage in dialogue that is genuine with all voices being heard, then will we be able to move forward as a Community in true collaboration towards a better and safer future.

The PBA also endorses enhancing the current services offered by the Ithaca Police Department by expanding the current duties of the un-armed Community Service Officers that already work within our City to handle non-violent calls for service so long as those responses are clearly studied and outlined prior to implementation. The fact that Community Service Officers currently exist in the City of Ithaca and that they are housed in the offices of the Ithaca Police Department would make the implementation of this type of program even more realistic when considering expanding their duties.

The PBA also endorses and feels strongly that the addition of a second un-armed division of Community Service Workers, with skill sets and experience in dealing with mental health issues and working with other local human service entities, would also be incredibly valuable for both the Community and the Members of the PBA. We currently work closely with Family and Children’s Services of Ithaca and the value of their Community Outreach Workers is immeasurable. Having more workers such as those, employed by the City of Ithaca, and working in direct partnership with the Ithaca Police Department on a 24/7 basis is not only practical, but would also be extremely impactful for the Community and helpful for Police Officers.

That said, the implementation of these two unarmed divisions of the Department should not be done in haste, but initially should be done on a pilot basis with performance being reviewed and measured prior to permanent implementation. The benefits of the response of un-armed Community Service Officers or Community Outreach Workers should also never outweigh or compromise the safety of the overall Community, the safety of those who are calling for assistance, and the safety of any branch of first response that is involved including our Police Officers.

Through much recent dialogue we have also come to understand that the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association is perceived as an obstruction to fair and swift disciplinary outcomes involving our Members. I feel that in the interest of forward progress and transparency, it is important that this misconception be cleared up. Just as in any other system, including the broader criminal justice system, due process is extremely important and needed to protect the rights of the accused and to ensure fair and impartial outcomes. The Ithaca Police Benevolent Association embraces the concept of due process and will always support any of our Members who are accused of wrongdoing by aiding them in receiving the due process guaranteed by law. We will also support our Members in enforcing these rights in the appropriate forums, including the New York State Public Employee’s Relations Board and the various court systems. Lastly though, and perhaps most importantly, we will always respect the outcomes of impartial decisions rendered in accordance with applicable due process rights.

That said, in the interest of true due process and transparency, the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association also believes that reforming the Community Police Board and giving them more oversight authority would be beneficial. We also strongly believe in reforming other branches of the Criminal Justice System to include the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office, the Ithaca City Court and the Tompkins County Court in ways which make the final dispositions of all cases, and the decisions leading to those dispositions, more accessible to the Community and members of Law Enforcement to the extent it is legally possible.

There are many other valuable reform proposals on the table that I have not touched on. However, there are some that continue to concern us and should not be considered moving forward. There are also some that should be studied further prior to a pilot program or implementation, as they have the potential to make very real and irreversible changes to the way in which services are provided which ultimately could negatively impact overall public safety and organized labor both locally and throughout New York State. For additional details and more specifics, please see the attached resolution language that was provided to the Mayor and Common Council by the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association immediately prior to the City Administration Meeting on 03-24-21. We believe that the attached language is a much more realistic approach to public safety reform in the City of Ithaca.

Any approach to public safety reform in the City of Ithaca needs to be measured, well thought out, and practical. All stakeholders need to be included in conversations moving forward. The language we have provided for consideration during the March 31st, 2021 vote by the Common Council accomplishes immediate and real changes while also leaving room for consideration of future reform items. We might not agree on everything, but one concept we agree on is that meaningful, impactful and practical changes are needed now.

Sincerely,

Thomas W. Condzella

President

Ithaca Police Benevolent Association, Inc.

