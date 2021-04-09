It’s bee season; what to do if you find them in your home

CORNING, NY (WETM) – We are entering bee season, meaning more of them will be popping up in the area.

“Bees are important for a lot of reasons, most people think, pollination right off the bat, and I would agree with that, but they are good for everyone,” said Honey Bee Keeper, Burt Beebe. “They are good for the environment they are good for people.”

Honey bees play a key role in New York States agriculture. They pollinate over $3 million worth of crops including, apples, grapes, and pumpkins, according to the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets.

“We have six colonies that are alive right now,” Beebe said. “And I am replenishing right now because we’re just about to the season where I am going to split all my other colonies throughout the Twin Tiers.”

There is no doubt that bees are incredibly important to the local agricultural economy, but when they show up on someone’s property, not everyone knows what to do. Beebe said that killing these pollinators is not recommended.

“I cringe when I hear someone wants to kill and use pesticides to kill honey bees,” Beebe said.

He said that a better option is to call someone like him to remove them safely.

“What I use is a vacuum clearer specially made to suck up honey bees, and then once we clear out all the honey bees and we take out all the comb, take care of that and give them a new home to live in,” he said. Beebe makes and sells honey from the bees that he loves so much, and he recommends everyone to purchase local honey.

If the bees end up in the walls, he recommends calling a contractor as well as a beekeeper to remove the honeycomb. If the honeycomb is left behind, the comb could attract other pests.

